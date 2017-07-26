Leading Fashion Recommendations To Make Your Style Work For You

If you're like most people, you don't have a fashion stylist living at your house to pick out your clothes. However, you can still look like a million bucks. This article contains some fashion forward tips to have you look like a star even if you don't have a star's money!

A great looking purse can complement your outfit, but make sure it goes with whatever other bag you are carrying. What this entails is that the purse should go with a briefcase if you'll be using them at the same time. Also, make sure you don't carry two different kinds of bags.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

If you tend to be a bit on the heavy side, do not try to hide your shape by dressing in baggy clothing. The added volume only accentuates your size and makes you look frumpy. Look for clothing that is more fitted around your waistline, but then flows away from your lower body to create more shape.

The basic black dress is essential for any woman's wardrobe. You can wear this dress for casual occasions by accessorizing it with a pair of comfortable pumps. You can wear the same dress for a more formal occasion if you put up your hair and accessorize with a pearl necklace and earrings.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

Most people do not know how far beautiful skin can take you in the world of fashion. Your skin condition will have an enormous effect on your overall fashion look. Therefore, it is vital that you maintain your beautiful skin. Then, your skin will complement the beautiful clothes that you wear.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

If you have curly hair, you know that humid weather can cause it to frizz. Be sure to use a good conditioner after you wash your hair. Blot dry with a towel and then add a little serum containing silicone to your style. Alternately, you could use styling cream. Serum is a little heavy for some types of hair and may cause a chemical buildup.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

Avoid gaping button-down shirts with a bit of velcro or tape. For a permanent fix, sew small strips of hook-and-loop between the buttons across the bust of the shirt. If you aren't handy with a needle and thread, you can also use small pieces of double-sided tape. Be sure to remove it before washing the shirt, though.

If you wear leather, take care of it. When you buy a leather garment, ask the salesperson what kind of animal was used for it and what the tanning process was. Find out the specific care steps you need to take both right after purchase and over the lifetime of the garment.

Send your friends newsletters that you receive to keep them up to date with what there is to know about fashion. They should be grateful about what you show them, and they will hopefully share any information that you should know as well so that you can all be up to date with fashion.

Keep a small bottle of superglue in your pocketbook or vehicle. It can be used to repair a number of different items, should they break unexpectedly. A strap on a pocketbook or sandals can be held together easily. This can save your evening out, allowing you to have a good time instead of worrying about your broken accessory.

As you can see from reading the above article, having no sense of fashion is not fun. But with great advice in this article, you can start looking great every day. The tips and information you learned here, when you apply them to your life, can help you look better than you could have imagined.