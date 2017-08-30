Style Tips To Assist You Look Your Best

Learning and dressing fashionably can be exciting. There are so many things that a person can do to learn how to be stylish yet feel great at the same time. Below you will find a good source of information that will better your knowledge about fashion. Continue reading to learn how you can make fashion personal and be proud.

Flip-flops are a comfortable type of footwear for casual occasions, but do not wear them to work or in formal situations. Look for classy but comfortable shoes with a low heel to wear to work everyday. High heels should be reserved for formal occasions, especially if you will not need to stand or walk very much.

If you have very dry skin, you may want to apply moisturizer before using your favorite scented products. Doing this will help the cologne or perfume stay longer on your body. It will work best if you use an unscented moisturizer, so the smells don't compete or create a new, unexpected scent.

The best time to apply body moisturizer is directly after you shower. Use it before you dry off, or after a gently towel drying. This will help to lock the moisture from the shower into your skin, doubling the benefits of the moisturizer. It will also require that you use less of the product.

One of the key things that you need to be more fashionable is to get fit. Being fit will help you feel confident and look great. If you are carrying an extra bit of weight then you should start an easy diet and begin doing a bit of exercise on a daily basis.

Clumps of makeup are not an attractive look for female. In fact, recent polls taken by men find that the less makeups, the better. This does not mean that you have to avoid makeup altogether; try to use warm tones and put on just one layer of mascara and eyeliner.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

To push your style, try layering a fun skirt over a dress. There are many dresses out there that would make excellent tops. Just throw a skirt over the dress itself. The skirt should be made of thicker fabric, so you don't have unseemly bunching. You could even have the dress peek out a bit below the skirt for a fun, unorthodox look.

Wear age appropriate clothing. It's something some women don't want to let go of, but there comes a time when a super-short skirt is no longer flattering. Pay attention to how your clothes set you off through all stages of your life, and it will serve you well. The good news is that there are some clothes that look great on older women that younger women can't pull off, so there is always something fashionable to look forward to.

If you are in your 40's or older, know that you can still fashionable for your age. This does not mean that you should dress the way you did when you are 20, but you can make wise fashion choices. For middle-aged women, V-neck tops with cardigans or blazers with a pair of dress pants is a nice look.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

The next time you're out shopping, try on a piece that you wouldn't typically wear. Being open to trying on anything is a great way to discover a style or color that ends up looking great on you and similarly can help you rule out fashions that just won't work. It is a fantastic way to add variety to your wardrobe.

As mentioned at the start of this article, looking your best can be hard since many people find it difficult to understand the fashion world. Now you have the help you need to start doing just that. Apply the tips you've just learned, and you'll be an expert in no time.